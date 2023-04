Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The photo on the front page of the Star-Advertiser, with the terrified weeping child in the window of the bus, should be sent to every legislator in the United States (“6 killed in Nashville shooting,” Star-Advertiser, March 28). Read more

The photo on the front page of the Star-Advertiser, with the terrified weeping child in the window of the bus, should be sent to every legislator in the United States (“6 killed in Nashville shooting,” Star-Advertiser, March 28). If this photo does not bring home the terror of gun violence across the nation and the resulting trauma that our children and their parents are living with, I despair about any way to affect change.

In an Associated Press poll published last August, 71% of Americans said they wanted stricter gun control laws. That statistic must be higher now.

How can the legislators still be controlled by the gun lobby and the minority who think gun access should be available to all? They are not acting on the will of the people. Vote them out!

Susan Salm

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter