Letter: Trump isn’t treated the way Clinton was

In 1998, then-President Bill Clinton settled a sexual harassment lawsuit by making an $850,000 payment.

The settlement with Paula Jones was reached without the lawsuit going to trial. According to Jones’ account, on May 8, 1991, when Clinton was serving as governor of Arkansas, state troopers escorted Jones, a low-level state employee, to Clinton’s room where he propositioned her and exposed himself.

President Donald Trump is being accused by the Manhattan district attorney of crimes associated with paying a porn star $130,000.

When he did his thing, Clinton was the governor of Arkansas. Trump was a private citizen. Clinton paid off Jones while in the White House. Trump’s lawyer paid off the porn star while Trump was only running for office.

According to news reports, Clinton’s payment was to settle a nuisance suit while Trump’s was “hush money.”

Splitting hairs, maybe. But shouldn’t everyone be treated the same “under the law”?

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

