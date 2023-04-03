comscore Letter: Trump isn’t treated the way Clinton was | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump isn’t treated the way Clinton was

  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

In 1998, then-President Bill Clinton settled a sexual harassment lawsuit by making an $850,000 payment. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Concert Hall needs elevators for access

Scroll Up