Corbett A.K. Kalama has been appointed president and CEO of RESCO Inc., the parent company of locally owned, independent residential real estate brokerage Locations.

Kalama succeeds George Santoki, who retired from the post Jan. 31 after more than 40 years of service to the company as an agent and executive. Kalama is the fourth president and CEO of RESCO.

“Corbett is a pillar of the community with an extensive background in real estate, banking and executive leadership,” said Santoki, Locations chairman, in a statement.

“His deep knowledge of Hawaii’s institutions and leaders, coupled with his experience leading large, client service-orientated companies, make him uniquely suited to head up RESCO, Inc., and Locations,” Santoki added.

Kalama recently served as executive vice president of the Weinberg Foundation’s Hawaii office, where he was responsible for the management of all office operations, including the annual distribution of $12 million in grants and the foundation’s real estate portfolio, which comprises more than 250 properties in Hawaii.

Kalama also represented the foundation in Hawaii’s business, philanthropic, nonprofit and government sectors.

Prior to his tenure at the Weinberg Foundation, he held numerous positions at First Hawaiian Bank over 32 years, including as executive vice president and manager of its Wealth Management Group, where he directed 250 employees and $10 billion in assets.