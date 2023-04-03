comscore Shidler donates $5M more to University of Hawaii business school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shidler donates $5M more to University of Hawaii business school

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
The latest contribution to the Shidler College of Business, which is being announced today, adds to Shidler’s gifts of $117 million in cash and real estate ground leases in 2017, $69 million in 2014 and his initial $25 million in 2006, among others. Read more

