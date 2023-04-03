comscore Subsidy program would help mid-income Hawaii residents buy homes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Subsidy program would help mid-income Hawaii residents buy homes

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / JUNE 17 Households earning 80% to 120% of a county’s median income could qualify for subsidies of about $100,000 toward the purchase of a new home, under a pilot program that would be established by a bill advancing at the Legislature. A Waipahu subdivision, Homes at Koa Ridge, was under construction by Castle & Cooke in 2002.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / JUNE 17 The mostly conceptual approach to increase the supply of midpriced housing in Hawaii would have a state agency chip in to help moderate- income households buy new market-priced homes made more affordable with a taxpayer subsidy. Above, homes at Koa Ridge under construction by Castle & Cooke.

State lawmakers want to help middle-income Hawaii residents purchase new homes with subsidies, under an envisioned pilot program that is pending authorization in the Legislature. Read more

