Subsidy program would help mid-income Hawaii residents buy homes
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:22 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / JUNE 17
Households earning 80% to 120% of a county’s median income could qualify for subsidies of about $100,000 toward the purchase of a new home, under a pilot program that would be established by a bill advancing at the Legislature. A Waipahu subdivision, Homes at Koa Ridge, was under construction by Castle & Cooke in 2002.
GEORGE F. LEE / JUNE 17
The mostly conceptual approach to increase the supply of midpriced housing in Hawaii would have a state agency chip in to help moderate- income households buy new market-priced homes made more affordable with a taxpayer subsidy. Above, homes at Koa Ridge under construction by Castle & Cooke.