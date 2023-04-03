comscore Summer camp offers children a Japanese cultural experience | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Summer camp offers children a Japanese cultural experience

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii has opened registration for its upcoming Tanoshii Hawaii Keiki Summer Camp, where children can experience hands-on learning of Japanese American history, culture and traditions. Read more

