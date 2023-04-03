comscore Hawaii receives 2024 commitment from top QB in nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii receives 2024 commitment from top QB in nation

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado rushes the ball against the Saint Louis Crusaders on Sept. 2 in Mililani.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado rushes the ball against the Saint Louis Crusaders on Sept. 2 in Mililani.

MaxPreps named Alejado as the nation’s top junior football player in 2022. Gatorade selected Alejado as Nevada’s football player of the year. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 3, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 3, 2023

Scroll Up