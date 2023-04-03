Hawaii receives 2024 commitment from top QB in nation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of the nation’s top high school quarterbacks has accepted a 2024 scholarship from the University of Hawaii football team.

Micah Alejado of Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High said he based his decision on the Rainbow Warriors’ “family vibe,” the opportunity to work in UH head coach Timmy Chang’s run-and-shoot offense, and the chance to return to Hawaii. Alejado grew up in Ewa Beach and attended Saint Louis School before moving to Las Vegas ahead of his freshman year.

As a junior in 2022, the left-handed Alejado, who is 5 feet 10 and 165 pounds, was 182-for-240 (75.8%) for 3,575 yards and 54 touchdowns against two interceptions. With the nationally ranked Gaels outscoring opponents 857-92, Alejado played sparingly in the second half of games.

MaxPreps named Alejado as the nation’s top junior football player in 2022. Gatorade selected Alejado as Nevada’s football player of the year.

“For me at Bishop Gorman, he’s the most accurate passer we’ve ever had,” said Craig Canfield, the Gaels’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. “He’s extremely accurate, very competitive, and he just works nonstop. He’s a very good player.”

Alejado was 7 years old when he first attended one of Vinny Passas’ football practices. Passas is regarded as a quarterbacks guru who has mentored Chang, 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, McKenzie Milton, San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro, and the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa. Passas, who now lives in Las Vegas, noted Alejado and left-handed Tagovailoa have comparable qualities.

“They’re similar in the way they compete,” Passas said of Alejado and Tagovailoa. “Tua always had to win, and Micah, too. He always has to win. They’re always accurate. I’m really happy for (Alejado) and his family.”

Canfield said Alejado made an immediate impression with the Gaels. “He just came in with great poise,” Canfield said. “That’s why he started when he was a freshman. … The players really gravitated toward him. The older players knew he was supposed to be the guy. He just carried himself really well.”

Passas said Alejado’s sub-6-foot stature is not a deterrence. “I think the final result or the finished product is important,” Passas said. “You need a guy who can move around and make plays, and (Alejado) can do that.”

Bishop Gorman quarterbacks coach Chad Kapanui is a former Rainbow Warrior who was a teammate of Chang’s. “Micah is very knowledgeable of the game and he throws a beautiful ball, just like the head coach at the University of Hawaii,” Kapanui said. “He’s very competitive. He’s a winner.”

Alejado said he had all but decided on UH in December. “I wanted to get down there and see how the vibe was and the culture under Coach Timmy,” said Alejado, who took an unofficial visit in February. “When me and my parents went down there, it just closed the envelop for that decision.”