Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 3, 2023 Today Updated 11:02 p.m.

CALENDAR TODAY SOFTBALL ILH Varsity I: 'Iolani at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4 p.m. OIA East: Moanalua at Kaiser, 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity I boys: 'Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 6:15 p.m. ILH Varsity III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m. OIA East boys: Farrington at Kaimuki; Anuenue at Kailua; Kaiser at Roosevelt; Kahuku at Kalani; McKinley at Moanalua; Castle at Kalaheo. First matches start at 5 p.m. TUESDAY BASEBALL ILH: Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field; Damien vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 2; 'Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4. SOFTBALL ILH Varsity II: Punahou vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 4. OIA Division II: McKinley at Aiea; Kalaheo at Nanakuli; Farrington at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m. at Hanalani. OIA West boys: Radford at Waianae; Nanakuli at Aiea; Kapolei at Leilehua; Campbell at Waipahu; Mililani at Waialua. First matches start at 5 p.m. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity II, Single-Elimination Tournament, No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed, 5 p.m.; No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 6 p.m. Matches at Punahou. BULLETIN BOARD Coaching openings Castle High School is seeking boys varsity basketball and girls varsity water polo head coaches. Must have two years of head coaching experience at the high school level or above; college degree preferred; NFHS fundamentals of coaching certified. E-mail resume and cover letter to Castle athletic director laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us. Deadline: April 12 (basketball); April 14 (water polo). Kaimuki High School is seeking head coaches for girls volleyball and boys and girls air riflery. Must have high school coaching experience. E-mail resumes to Kaimuki Athletic Director frederick.lee@k12.hi.us. The deadline to submit is April 12th.