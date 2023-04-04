comscore Letter: ‘Discomfort’ about slavery, but not guns? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: ‘Discomfort’ about slavery, but not guns?

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Considering the rise in efforts to ban books or classic artworks because somebody might feel “discomfort” at seeing the private parts of Michelangelo’s David, or reading about slavery in the U.S., I have a question in light of the almost daily mass shootings — often of schoolchildren — in this country. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Help nonprofits work to protect our aina

Scroll Up