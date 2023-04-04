Letter: ‘Discomfort’ about slavery, but not guns?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Considering the rise in efforts to ban books or classic artworks because somebody might feel “discomfort” at seeing the private parts of Michelangelo’s David, or reading about slavery in the U.S., I have a question in light of the almost daily mass shootings — often of schoolchildren — in this country. Read more

Considering the rise in efforts to ban books or classic artworks because somebody might feel “discomfort” at seeing the private parts of Michelangelo’s David, or reading about slavery in the U.S., I have a question in light of the almost daily mass shootings — often of schoolchildren — in this country.

Many gun-rights advocates claim they can own and display whatever firearms they want anywhere, though the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says the “right to bear arms” should be “well-regulated.”

What about the millions of Americans who feel “discomfort” at gun owners’ demands to be able to tote their weapons, or even carry them in concealment, in public places? Don’t they matter?

David Chappell

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter