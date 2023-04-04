Letter: Improve tax credits for working families in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was relieved to read the column, “Hawaii’s working moms deserve (child tax) credit” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 19). As a working mom of two, I felt like I was understood.

For generations, moms have shouldered the responsibilities of child care on our backs. Couple that with living in Hawaii, where the cost of raising children is astronomical, mainly because of housing and food.

In addition to new tax credits, we also need to make improvements to existing tax credits for working families, like the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. We have a chance to implement meaningful changes this legislative session that will help relieve the costs of raising children in Hawaii.

Our lawmakers, some who are parents themselves, should empathize with this burden. Don’t let tax credit bills for working families die this session. Without some relief, parents and children, like my own family, are at risk of living in poverty.

Larisa Patrick

Kapahulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter