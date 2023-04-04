comscore Letter: Improve tax credits for working families in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Improve tax credits for working families in Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 8:40 p.m.

I was relieved to read the column, “Hawaii’s working moms deserve (child tax) credit” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 19). As a working mom of two, I felt like I was understood. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Help nonprofits work to protect our aina

Scroll Up