Letter: Lantern floating better suited to July or August

News that the Shinnyo lantern floating ceremony will return as an in-person event this Memorial Day, May 29 (“Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii to return as in-person event,” Star- Advertiser, Top News, March 28), prompts me to suggest that holding this ceremony on our country’s traditional Memorial Day may detract from the original reason for our national holiday.

The Lantern Floating Ceremony in Hawaii was established about two decades ago, but Memorial Day (originally Decoration Day) was established in the 1800s following the American Civil War to honor soldiers who died in the war; it became an official patriotic American holiday in 1971.

It is my understanding that the lantern floating ceremony is actually part of the Japanese Obon festival, celebrated in either mid-July or mid- August.

I suggest that the Hawaii Shinnyo event organizers consider holding the lantern floating ceremony in July or August to be more in keeping with the origin of the celebration, and leave our traditional Memorial Day as a time to honor those who served America to help preserve our lives and values.

Jane Murphy Verdugo

Kalaheo, Kauai

