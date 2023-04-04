Editorial | Letters Letter: Vietnam vets appreciate annual Waikiki parade Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As a Vietnam veteran, I would just like to express my gratitude to all the many folks, both tourists and locals, who turned out for our annual parade through Waikiki on March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As a Vietnam veteran, I would just like to express my gratitude to all the many folks, both tourists and locals, who turned out for our annual parade through Waikiki on March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day. We all certainly appreciated the outpouring of aloha, and it was truly a memorable experience. As a friend walking along with me through the tunnel of cheers and waving flags recalled, “You know when I came back from Vietnam in 1970, I got booed. What a difference!” Peter Caldwell Alewa Heights EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Help nonprofits work to protect our aina