Letter: Vietnam vets appreciate annual Waikiki parade

As a Vietnam veteran, I would just like to express my gratitude to all the many folks, both tourists and locals, who turned out for our annual parade through Waikiki on March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day. Read more

