Letter: Vietnam vets appreciate annual Waikiki parade

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a Vietnam veteran, I would just like to express my gratitude to all the many folks, both tourists and locals, who turned out for our annual parade through Waikiki on March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day. Read more

As a Vietnam veteran, I would just like to express my gratitude to all the many folks, both tourists and locals, who turned out for our annual parade through Waikiki on March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day.

We all certainly appreciated the outpouring of aloha, and it was truly a memorable experience.

As a friend walking along with me through the tunnel of cheers and waving flags recalled, “You know when I came back from Vietnam in 1970, I got booed. What a difference!”

Peter Caldwell

Alewa Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter