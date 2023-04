Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Should Neil Abercrombie, 84, be tapped for the University of Hawaii Board of Regents, it would be quite the full circle for the former governor — and a homecoming.

Abercrombie, whose political life spanned Congress and the City Council as well as the state Capitol, is one of a dozen finalists for three seats on the board. He started his career as a teaching assistant in sociology at UH while in graduate school and as a Leeward Community College lecturer, and still lives near campus in Manoa.