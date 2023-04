Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Makana Lani, A Dining Experience, located on the second floor at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Read more

Makana Lani, A Dining Experience, located on the second floor at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, invites ohana to celebrate Easter at its brunch buffet, which features a carving station with prime rib, lechon and fresh catch. The lineup will also include lamb shanks and eggs Benedict.

Patrons may start off with light dishes: salads, fresh fruits, yogurt, cereals, baked goods, cheeses and soups. Be sure to grab some traditional breakfast foods, which include an egg station, house-seasoned bacon, sausages, mini pancakes or waffles, rice and potatoes. The buffet also features a seafood bar with oysters, shrimp and poke. For dessert, the brunch will have Dave’s Hawaiian Ice Cream and much more.

Cost is $125 per person. Call 808-921-6198 for more info.

Pastries for pickup

This Easter, MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) has an Easter pastry box ($60) for pickup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April

8. The assortment includes a variety of themed treats like the “golden” egg, yuzu lemon flower tart, Easter basket of macarons, “Bunny Butt” coconut cream pie and more.

Order your pastry box online at mwrestaurant.com.

Paris in Hawaii

Executive chef Jonathan Mizukami at Hoku’s in The Kahala Hotel & Resort has curated a Paris menu, inspired from his recent trip to France.

Experience the country’s cuisine in Mizukami’s four-dish prix fixe menu. The meal starts with gougères and a cucumber salad. Next is hand-cut local beef tartare, which includes Dijon mustard, cornichon, tarragon and sweet onions, and is served with toast points, and Gava Grow “petite lettuce” accompanied by red wine vinegar and Maui olive oil.

The main course features sautéed ris de veau composed of artichokes, Parmigiano-Reggiano, foie gras and shaved Perigord truffle. To finish off, patrons will indulge in profiteroles a la Parisienne, and chocolate ice cream and Kuia Estate chocolate topped with whipped cream.

Cost is $135 per person. For more info and to make reservations, visit kahalaresort.com/dining.

A culinary event

The 19th annual Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce Chopsticks & Wine 2023 event will take place 6-8:30 p.m. April 13 at Hawaii Convention Center.

Join HJCC for a night of exquisite food and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to sample a wide selection of fine wines and spirits from top industry leaders, including Island Distributing LLC, Republic National Distributing Co., and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Meanwhile, tasting stations will be hosted by Honolulu’s top chefs and restaurants, including 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar, 3660 on the Rise, Azure, Bali Oceanfront, Beachhouse at the Moana, Beer Lab HI, Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant, Nami Kaze Hawaii, Noi Thai Cuisine, Sam’s Kitchen, Superb Sushi and Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.

Ticket prices are $175 for HJCC members and $200 for nonmembers.

For more information, call 808-949-5531, visit chopsticksandwine2023.com or email info@honolulujapanesechamber.org.