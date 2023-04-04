Dining Alfresco

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The next time you go out to eat, escape from the hustle and bustle of dining inside a restaurant and take your experience out in the open air. Read more

The next time you go out to eat, escape from the hustle and bustle of dining inside a restaurant and take your experience out in the open air. Ditch the excessive noise and busy atmosphere, and escape to the great outdoors. You’ll be able to elevate the enjoyment of the company of loved ones, and more importantly your food, at these following establishments.

Moku Kitchen

Enjoy alfresco dining at Moku Kitchen, located at SALT at Our Kakaako (660 Ala Mona Blvd.).

Start with Peter’s Caesar salad or rotisserie veggie plate. Then, share a hand-tossed pizza with your group and choose from flavors like Hamakua wild mushroom, kalua pork and pineapple, or brisket pizza. Don’t forget to order one of Moku’s famous pies — its strawberry cream pie is a must-have with Kula strawberries, strawberry guava jam and homemade pie crust.

The restaurant’s happy hour is from 2 to 5:30 p.m. daily with both drink and food specials. Take advantage of discounts like $2 off all Moku libations, including wines by the glass and draft beer, 50% off small plates, and discounted pizzas ($12).

Call 808-591-6658 or go online to mokukitchen.com.

Istanbul Hawaii

Istanbul Hawaii (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 152) showcases traditional Turkish cuisine and cocktails at its restaurant, which boasts an outside terrace.

Customers can experience delicious flavors and spices from Turkey’s seven gastronomic regions in the carefully curated menu of this 100% women-, family-and immigrant-owned-and-operated establishment.

Enjoy chilled mezes (appetizers) such as authentic humus and babaganush, warm mezes including spanakopita and Mao greens falafel, and entrées such as Aleppo pepper garlic Kauai shrimp or lamb tenderloin shish. A Turkish brunch is also offered on weekends and features both sweet and savory items.

Call 808-772-4440 or visit istanbulhawaii.com.

Big City Diner

Big City Diner has five restaurants throughout Oahu, and customers can enjoy outdoor seating at its Kailua Town Center, Pearlridge East and Waipio Shopping Center locations.

Big City Diner is known for its famous local creations — which are served with a choice of steamed white or brown rice — including the Original Really Loco, Loco Moco, as well as the boneless Korean kalbi steak.

For guests who prefer a healthier option, the restaurant’s keto menu is the perfect route to go.

The eatery also features customer favorites like pulehu New York steak and roasted garlic shrimp, pan-seared salmon, grilled tequila chicken, portobello mushroom stack and more.

Don’t forget to hit up its pau hana happy “patio hour” as well from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Visit bigcitydinerhawaii.com.

Basalt

Nestled within Dukes Lane Market & Eatery is Basalt (2255 Kuhio Ave.). Patrons may enjoy this contemporary open-air venue while selecting from a wide array of island-style cuisine from its menu.

Signature dishes from its brunch menu include the loco moco, pork belly fried rice and charcoal buttermilk pancakes, which are served with mixed fresh berries and whipped cream, and topped with guava-strawberry sauce. Those who are coming out for dinner should try the eatery’s prime rib, mixed seafood paella, or indulge in Basalt’s prix fixe menu.

Call 808-923-5689 or go online to basaltwaikiki.com.

Serg’s Mexican Kitchen

Enjoy the vibrant aesthetics and open-air seating at Serg’s Mexican Kitchen (2740 E. Manoa Road), where you can indulge in Mexican cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Start your meal off with appetizers, such as its elote — roasted corn topped with mayonnaise, cheese and tajin — or Serg’s nachos, which come with a choice of veggies, grilled chicken or steak, pork carnitas or chorizo and topped with black beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco and guacamole.

For the main course, try any of the eatery’s house specialties. One popular dish is its delicious flautas — get it with pork carnitas, birria, shredded chicken or al pastor.

Uahi Island Grill

Feast on contemporary Hawaiian cuisine at Uahi Island Grill (33 Aulike St.) in Kailua, while enjoying its cozy, casual open-air atmosphere.

Popular entrées — which come with customers’ choice of rice and a side — include its garlic shrimp (jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter), furikake tofu that’s grilled and glazed with garlic teriyaki and Japanese seaweed flakes, and its poke bowl with sashimi-grade ahi over furikake rice.

Visit uahiislandgrill.com or call 808-266-4646.

Merriman’s Hawaii

Merriman’s Hawaii (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170) brings Hawaii regional cuisine to the heart of Kakaako at its Ward Village location. The sentiment rings true with its three other restaurants in Maui, Kauai and the Big Island. The eatery collaborates with local farmers — Hirabara Farms on the Big Island, Rincon Farms and Tropical Dreams, and Malama Farms on Maui — to ensure that every meal it prepares is farm fresh.

The menu features appetizers like oysters on the half-shell and kalua pig quesadilla and entrées including lobster “pot pie” and macadamia nut-crusted fish.

Visit merrimanshawaii.com or call 808-215-0022.

Floralia

Floralia (1124 Kona St.) is America’s first 100% vegan wood-fired pizzeria and Italian eatery. Patrons will enjoy its plant-based, housemade menu in an alfresco setting. The restaurant partners with local farmers for the freshest ingredients such as ulu (breadfruit), basil, mint, tomatoes and more.

Begin your meal with a Caesar salad, which boasts Asian pear and pangrattato, or focaccia breadsticks that are served with a side of warm marinara. Popular Neapolitan pizzas (12-inch pizzas cut into six slices) include the marinara, margherita, pesto royale and the monthly specialty pie crafted with seasonal ingredients. Be sure to end on a sweet note with Floralia’s cannoli or New York cheesecake, but not before asking what the weekly special is.

Visit floraliapizza.com or call 808-859-1525.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

Find The Old Spaghetti Factory at Aloha Tower Marketplace (3 Aloha Tower Drive Ste. 1106). Its outdoor seating area is the perfect atmosphere for family celebrations, a group event or a romantic date.

This family-owned and -operated biz has served delectable and affordable three-course meals ever since it first opened in 1969. Every entrée is accompanied by bread and soup or salad (make sure to get the house dressing), and spumoni or vanilla ice cream for dessert. Guests have a plethora of main dishes to choose from including lasagna, spinach and cheese ravioli, spaghetti with meatballs or the restaurant’s signature Mizithra cheese.

Call 808-591-2513 or visit osf.com/location/honolulu-hi.

Waioli Kitchen & Bake Shop

Take a step back from the hustle and bustle of life and escape to Waioli Kitchen & Bake Shop (2950 Manoa Road), located on the site of the historic Waioli Tea Room and on the road to Manoa Falls. Be sure to dine outside in its relaxing, tropical patio and enjoy your meal with a view.

The restaurant uses high-quality artisanal ingredients in its signature house-made-baked pastries, breads and pies. A popular bakery item is the chocolate almond croissant, which pairs perfectly with the eatery’s French press coffee. From its breakfast menu, a customer favorite is the short rib loco moco, which comprises braised short rib, hapa rice, demi-glace and two eggs.

Call 808-744-1619 or visit waiolikitchen.com.