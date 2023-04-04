Hop to it!

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Easter is coming up this Sunday (April 9), and a variety of businesses are featuring limited-time specials. Read more

Easter is coming up this Sunday (April 9), and a variety of businesses are featuring limited-time specials. Check out these sweet (and savory) offerings:

Some ‘bunny’ special

Choco Le‘a’s (2909 Lowrey Ave.) is offering a variety of Easter-themed goodies. Choose from marshmallow bunny pops ($3.99), peanut butter crunch Easter egg ($5.49), mini Easter baskets ($15.49) and large Easter baskets ($59.99). The latter contains the aforementioned treats plus a four-piece Easter truffle box, an exclusive chocolate pretzel bunny, chocolate-covered Oreos and a stuffed plush bunny. Easter treats are available until April 8.

Call 808-371-2234 or visit chocolea.com.

Holey moly

Holey Grail Donuts (various locations) is releasing an Easter-themed tasting box ($14), available April 6-12, with the following flavors: Wild Guava (wild guava, bee pollen and edible flowers), Hail Mary (cardamom and rose), Black Sabbath (black sesame sugar and bruléed apple banana), and Reincarnated (maple, smoked coconut oil and Hawaiian sea salt).

To celebrate its fifth birthday, each Holey Grail location will be giving away a free birthday cake doughnut with every purchase made on April 8.

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.

An unforgettable brunch buffet

Plumeria Beach House at The Kahala Hotel & Resort (5000 Kahala Ave.) will have an Easter Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlights include fresh ahi poke, ahi sashimi, assorted nigiri sushi; action station with garlic and rosemary rubbed prime rib of beef; guava jelly glazed ham; steamed snow and Dungeness crab; breakfast specialties like thin pancakes, mochi waffles and eggs Benedict; and a dessert station with Kahala signature bread pudding with crème anglaise, carrot pineapple cake, hot crossed buns and more.

The brunch buffet costs $110 per adult and $49 for keiki ages 6-12.

Call 808-739-8760 or visit kahalaresort.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).