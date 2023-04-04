Hop to it!

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
BUFFET
Plumeria Beach House at The Kahala Hotel & Resort (5000 Kahala
Ave.) will have an Easter Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2
p.m. Highlights include fresh ahi poke, ahi sashimi, assorted nigiri
sushi; action station with garlic and rosemary rubbed prime
rib of beef; guava jelly glazed ham; steamed snow and
Dungeness crab; breakfast specialties like thin pancakes,
mochi waffl es and eggs Benedict; and a dessert station
with Kahala signature bread pudding with crème anglaise,
carrot pineapple cake, hot crossed buns and more.
The brunch buffet costs $110 per adult and $49 for
keiki ages 6-12.
Call 808-739-8760 or visit kahalaresort.com.
