comscore Hop to it! | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Hungry for More?

Hop to it!

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • April 4, 2023
  • PHOTO COURTESY HOLEY GRAIL DONUT'S
  BUFFET Plumeria Beach House at The Kahala Hotel & Resort (5000 Kahala Ave.) will have an Easter Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlights include fresh ahi poke, ahi sashimi, assorted nigiri sushi; action station with garlic and rosemary rubbed prime rib of beef; guava jelly glazed ham; steamed snow and Dungeness crab; breakfast specialties like thin pancakes, mochi waffl es and eggs Benedict; and a dessert station with Kahala signature bread pudding with crème anglaise, carrot pineapple cake, hot crossed buns and more. The brunch buffet costs $110 per adult and $49 for keiki ages 6-12. Call 808-739-8760 or visit kahalaresort.com.
  • PHOTO COURTESY CHOCO LE’A

Easter is coming up this Sunday (April 9), and a variety of businesses are featuring limited-time specials. Read more

