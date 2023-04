Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Agnes Borbely took her mother’s lumpia recipe and replaced the meat with a plant-based “burger” to come up with this vegetarian version. Read more

She makes these lumpia for work potlucks and visitors to her home, finding them easier because the veggie burgers cook more quickly and with less oily residue.

Vegetarian Lumpia

Ingredients:

• 1 packet lumpia wrappers (about 24 wrappers)

• Vegetable oil, for deep frying

• Hot sauce, for dipping

Ingredients for filling:

• 6 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 3 (4-ounce) plant-based meat patties, such as Beyond Meat or Impossible Burger

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 6 carrots, chopped

• 2 (8-ounce) cans water chestnuts, chopped

• 1 cup chopped green onions (optional)

Directions:

To make filling, sauté garlic in oil in a medium pot. Add onion; sauté until soft over medium heat.

Add patties and sprinkle with salt and pepper; stir to break up “meat.”

Stir in carrots and water chestnuts. Add green onions, if using. Taste and add more salt if needed.

When carrots are cooked, remove filling to a strainer inside a bowl; refrigerate until cool, letting liquid drain. Roll a spoonful of filling into each lumpia wrapper; seal edges with water.

Heat oil in a pot or deep skillet. Fry lumpia until brown on both sides. Drain. Serve with hot sauce.

Makes 20 to 24.

Note:

Rolled lumpia may be frozen in a well-sealed plastic bag. No need to defrost before frying.

Approximate nutrient analysis per lumpia: 200 calories, 10 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 250 mg sodium, 23 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.