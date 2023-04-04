comscore Hawaiian Electric seeks public input on clean energy plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric seeks public input on clean energy plan

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric is seeking public comment on a plan for its island grids in preparation for a clean energy future. Read more

Previous Story
Summer camp offers children a Japanese cultural experience

Scroll Up