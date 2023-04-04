Kamehameha tops, Maui gets most No. 1 votes in baseball top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The king is back on top. Kamehameha leaped from No. 3 to No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. The Warriors won all three ILH games last week and regained first place in the standings. Read more

Kamehameha was No. 1 in the Top 10 for the first two weeks of the season. Saint Louis seized the top ranking for two weeks, then ‘Iolani took the throne last week.

Maui received six out of 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media, but remained stuck at No. 2. The Sabers swept Kamehameha-Maui in a three-game series and are 11-1 overall (6-0 MIL).

Previously top-ranked ‘Iolani won two of its three games last week, but an 18-1 drubbing at the hands of Mid-Pacific sent the Raiders down to No. 5.

Kailua entered the Top 10 at No. 10, sharing the spot with Waiakea. The Surfriders lost to Kaiser, then edged Moanalua to remain in first place in the OIA East.

Key games abound in the ILH this week as the regular season comes to a close. No. 1 Kamehameha will play Punahou today and Saint Louis on Saturday, possibly with an automatic state-tournament berth at stake.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Apr. 3, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (4) (15-4-1, 9-3 ILH) 94 3

> def. Damien 3-2, Tuesday

> def. No. 5 Mid-Pacific 4-3, Thursday

> def. Maryknoll 7-0, Saturday

> next: vs. Punahou, today, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday, 6 p.m., CORP

2. Maui (6) (11-1, 6-0 MIL) 90 2

> def. KS-Maui 3-0, Thursday

> def. KS-Maui 4-3, Friday

> def. KS-Maui 9-6, Saturday

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thur-Sat

3. Saint Louis (13-5-1, 8-3-1 ILH) 71 4

> def. Maryknoll 7-1, Tuesday

> lost to No. 9 Punahou 3-2, Thursday

> def. Pac-Five 9-1, Saturday

> next: vs. Damien, today, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m., CORP

4. Mid-Pacific (18-5, 8-4 ILH) 67 5

> def. No. 9 Punahou 3-1, Tuesday

> lost to No. 3 Kamehameha 4-2, Thursday

> def. No. 1 ‘Iolani 18-1 (5 inn), Saturday

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Tuesday, 330 p.m., Goeas

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

5. ‘Iolani (15-6-1, 7-4-1 ILH) 65 1

> def. Pac-Five 12-2 (6 inn),, Tuesday

> def. Damien 3-0, Thursday

> lost at Mid-Pacific 18-1 (5 inn), Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, today, 6 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 3:30 pm

6. Hilo (5-0, 4-0 BIIF) 46 6

> bye

> next: vs. Kohala, Monday, Wong

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday, Wong

> next: at Konawaena, Saturday

7. Campbell (9-4, 6-0 OIA) 33 7

> def. Leilehua 2-1, Tuesday

> won at Nanakuli 8-3, Thursday

> next: at Mililani, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Pearl City, Saturday, 6 p.m., CORP

8. Punahou (11-7, 7-5 ILH) 31 9

> lost to No. 5 Mid-Pacific 3-1, Tuesday

> def. No. 3 Saint Louis 3-2, Thursday

> def. Damien 5-1, Saturday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, today, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: at ‘Iolani, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

9. Baldwin (6-7-1, 5-1 MIL) 19 10

> def. Lahainaluna 7-0, Thursday

> def. Lahainaluna 12-0 (6 inn), Friday

> def. Lahainaluna 9-2, Saturday

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Thur-Sat

10. (tie) Kailua (6-5, 6-1 OIA) 12 NR

> lost to Kaiser 9-0, Wednesday

> def. Moanalua 4-1, Saturday, CORP

> next: at Kalani, Wednesday, 3 p.m., Kahala Park

> next: vs. Castle (Apr. 12, 3 p.m.)

10. (tie) Waiakea (8-3, 5-2 BIIF) 12 8

> won at Keaau 18-0, Monday

> def. Ka‘u 15-1, Wednesday

> lost at Honokaa 4-3, Saturday

> next: vs. Kealakehe, Monday

> next: vs. Hawaii Prep, Saturday