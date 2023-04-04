Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kamehameha tops, Maui gets most No. 1 votes in baseball top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:51 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The king is back on top. Kamehameha leaped from No. 3 to No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. The Warriors won all three ILH games last week and regained first place in the standings. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The king is back on top. Kamehameha leaped from No. 3 to No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. The Warriors won all three ILH games last week and regained first place in the standings. Kamehameha was No. 1 in the Top 10 for the first two weeks of the season. Saint Louis seized the top ranking for two weeks, then ‘Iolani took the throne last week. Maui received six out of 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media, but remained stuck at No. 2. The Sabers swept Kamehameha-Maui in a three-game series and are 11-1 overall (6-0 MIL). Previously top-ranked ‘Iolani won two of its three games last week, but an 18-1 drubbing at the hands of Mid-Pacific sent the Raiders down to No. 5. Kailua entered the Top 10 at No. 10, sharing the spot with Waiakea. The Surfriders lost to Kaiser, then edged Moanalua to remain in first place in the OIA East. Key games abound in the ILH this week as the regular season comes to a close. No. 1 Kamehameha will play Punahou today and Saint Louis on Saturday, possibly with an automatic state-tournament berth at stake. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Apr. 3, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (4) (15-4-1, 9-3 ILH) 94 3 > def. Damien 3-2, Tuesday > def. No. 5 Mid-Pacific 4-3, Thursday > def. Maryknoll 7-0, Saturday > next: vs. Punahou, today, 3:30 p.m., CORP > next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday, 6 p.m., CORP 2. Maui (6) (11-1, 6-0 MIL) 90 2 > def. KS-Maui 3-0, Thursday > def. KS-Maui 4-3, Friday > def. KS-Maui 9-6, Saturday > next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thur-Sat 3. Saint Louis (13-5-1, 8-3-1 ILH) 71 4 > def. Maryknoll 7-1, Tuesday > lost to No. 9 Punahou 3-2, Thursday > def. Pac-Five 9-1, Saturday > next: vs. Damien, today, 3:30 p.m., CORP > next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m., CORP 4. Mid-Pacific (18-5, 8-4 ILH) 67 5 > def. No. 9 Punahou 3-1, Tuesday > lost to No. 3 Kamehameha 4-2, Thursday > def. No. 1 ‘Iolani 18-1 (5 inn), Saturday > next: vs. Pac-Five, Tuesday, 330 p.m., Goeas > next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai 5. ‘Iolani (15-6-1, 7-4-1 ILH) 65 1 > def. Pac-Five 12-2 (6 inn),, Tuesday > def. Damien 3-0, Thursday > lost at Mid-Pacific 18-1 (5 inn), Saturday > next: vs. Maryknoll, today, 6 p.m., CORP > next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 3:30 pm 6. Hilo (5-0, 4-0 BIIF) 46 6 > bye > next: vs. Kohala, Monday, Wong > next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday, Wong > next: at Konawaena, Saturday 7. Campbell (9-4, 6-0 OIA) 33 7 > def. Leilehua 2-1, Tuesday > won at Nanakuli 8-3, Thursday > next: at Mililani, Wednesday, 3 p.m. > next: vs. Pearl City, Saturday, 6 p.m., CORP 8. Punahou (11-7, 7-5 ILH) 31 9 > lost to No. 5 Mid-Pacific 3-1, Tuesday > def. No. 3 Saint Louis 3-2, Thursday > def. Damien 5-1, Saturday > next: vs. Kamehameha, today, 3:30 p.m., CORP > next: at ‘Iolani, Thursday, 3:30 p.m. 9. Baldwin (6-7-1, 5-1 MIL) 19 10 > def. Lahainaluna 7-0, Thursday > def. Lahainaluna 12-0 (6 inn), Friday > def. Lahainaluna 9-2, Saturday > next: vs. King Kekaulike, Thur-Sat 10. (tie) Kailua (6-5, 6-1 OIA) 12 NR > lost to Kaiser 9-0, Wednesday > def. Moanalua 4-1, Saturday, CORP > next: at Kalani, Wednesday, 3 p.m., Kahala Park > next: vs. Castle (Apr. 12, 3 p.m.) 10. (tie) Waiakea (8-3, 5-2 BIIF) 12 8 > won at Keaau 18-0, Monday > def. Ka‘u 15-1, Wednesday > lost at Honokaa 4-3, Saturday > next: vs. Kealakehe, Monday > next: vs. Hawaii Prep, Saturday Also receiving votes: Mililani 4, Kaiser 2, Kamehameha-Maui 2, Konawaena 2. Previous Story Scoreboard - April 3, 2023 Next Story Scoreboard – April 4, 2023