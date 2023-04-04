comscore Wade puts down 46 kills as Kamehameha outlasts ‘Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wade puts down 46 kills as Kamehameha outlasts ‘Iolani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

Kainoa Wade pounded a career-high 46 kills as Kamehameha rallied for a 25-18, 23-25, 32-34, 25-14, 16-14 win over ‘Iolani on Monday night. Read more

