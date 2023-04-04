Stephen Tsai: Give those deserving an interview, at the very least

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We’ve all played the game of picking a super power. Many choose flying or invisibility. My pal Leila picks teleportation, which is kind of like a combination of flying and invisibility. Read more

We’ve all played the game of picking a super power.

Many choose flying or invisibility. My pal Leila picks teleportation, which is kind of like a combination of flying and invisibility.

My choice is being a committee member. Here’s how I would use that super power:

>> I don’t have a personal stake in who becomes the next University of Hawaii athletic director. I’m sure most of the candidates would be fine choices. But I know it was poor optics in 2011 when Rich Miano was not allowed an in-person interview for the job as head football coach. At the time, Miano, a Kaiser High graduate who played for the Rainbow Warriors and spent 11 seasons in the NFL, was the interim head coach while UH sought a successor to Greg McMackin. And it was embarrassing in 2015 when Rich Blangiardi and Keith Amemiya were not interviewed for the vacant AD’s job.

If I were on the search committee for the next UH athletic director, Jarinn Akana gets an in-person interview. Maybe two. He was the star basketball player at Molokai High, which did not field a football team, and went on to become a key member of UH’s 1993-94 NCAA team. In the Dean Dome, Akana scored 26 points, earning praise from legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith. He was an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks. He also knows how to raise money — as an agent, he secured an $88 million contract for DeAndre Jordan, and his firm represented John Wall and Dwight Howard — and how to give back. He has put on free clinics on Molokai. UH is a broke-okole school that needs donations from the state, from local boosters, from mainland sources. Akana has ties across the nation and internationally. Pick him, don’t pick him. But Akana deserves a slot on the calendar.

>> Hawaii Pacific University has campuses at Castle Junction, Fort Street Mall, Aloha Tower and Waterfront Plaza. It also has Jesse Nakanishi in place as the interim head coach of the Sharks’ basketball team. Make him the permanent coach. Next on the agenda …

>> Every year since forever, my kids’ high school held commencement ceremonies at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. One year, it wasn’t available. So Blaisdell officials helped the school find another site. This is Hawaii, this is what we do for each other. For 45 years, UH was Aloha Stadium’s primary and most important tenant. We know this because the stadium sold ads. It would be like having a wedding at a hotel, and the hotel got three tables for free. When Aloha Stadium declared itself condemned for spectator events, officials did not help UH find a new site for home games. They did not offer an inconvenience fee. But they were hosts to a farewell party last month, featuring the UH football team, and did not share in the gate. The Stadium Authority allows UH president David Lassner to attend meetings and executive sessions. But Lassner does not get a vote, which means UH does not get a say on the next stadium. The suggestion here would be to give Lassner a vote; two if he raises both hands.

>> Not sure if it is Ways and Means or the Committee on Higher Education, but somebody should be advocating for new turf at Les Murakami Stadium. Even the late Burt Reynolds used to change his rug more than once every 14 years. One of those committees also needs to replace the batting facility. Question: Is it an indoor facility if the structure has no walls or roof? UH is not seeking much. But the basics would be nice.