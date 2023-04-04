Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – April 4, 2023 Today Updated 9:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Diamondbacks at Padres 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Diamondbacks at Padres 10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Phillies at Yankees 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Angels at Mariners 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Rockies at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Baseball: college NC State at East Carolina 11:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Utah Tech at Utah 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252* Utah Tech at Utah 2 p.m. P12MT NA/238 258* Baseball: high school ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA BASKETBALL: NBA Celtics at 76ers 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Lakers at Jazz 3 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Basketball: nba g league finals Game 1: Vipers at Blue Coats 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Hockey: nhl Golden Knights at Predators 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Soccer Deutsche Pokal: Bayern vs. Freiburg 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 S. America U-17: Bolivia vs. Venezuela 11:15 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Premier Lg: Leeds Utd. vs. Nott. Forest 11:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 S. America U-17: Peru vs. Paraguay 1:45 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* CONCACAF CL: Phila. Union vs. Club Atlas 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 CONCACAF CL: León vs. Violette AC 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 SOFTBALL: COLLEGE Ball State at Notre Dame 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 TENNIS WTA Charleston Open midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Charleston Open 4 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Charleston Open noon TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Charleston Open 8 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Wednesday TIME TV CH HT Australian rules football: afl premiership Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood Magpies 11:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* BASEBALL: MLB Regional Coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Regional Coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Angels at Mariners 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Blue Jays at Royals 1:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 BASKETBALL: NBA Bulls at Bucks 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Lakers at Clippers 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Lakers at Clippers 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Lakers at Clippers 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Lakers at Clippers 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Golf 2023 Masters: Par 3 Contest 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 HOCKEY: nhl Lightning at Rangers 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Oilers at Ducks 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 HOCKEY: iihf women’s world championship United States vs. Japan 9 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Canada vs. Switzerland 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Lacrosse: college women Johns Hopkins at Maryland 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Rugby: nrl Melbourne Storm vs. Sydney Roosters 11:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Soccer Deutsche Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Dortmund 8:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 French Cup: Nantes vs. Olympique Lyonnais 9 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* S. America U-17: Colombia vs. Chile 11:15 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Premier Lg: West Ham Utd. vs. Newcastle Utd. noon USA 29/555 123 S. America U-17: Uruguay vs. Ecuador 1:45 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* CONCACAF CL: Motagua vs. Tigres UANL 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 CONCACAF CL: Vancouver FC vs. LAFC 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 SOFTBALL: COLLEGE Michigan at Michigan State 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Northwestern at Illinois 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Furman at Clemson 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 Softball: high school Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani 6 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA TENNIS WTA Charleston Open 4 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Charleston Open noon TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Phillies at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM Wednesday TIME STATION MLB: Phillies at Yankees 7:05 a.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Scoreboard – April 4, 2023