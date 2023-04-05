Hawaii COVID hospitalizations, cases on the rise again

All COVID-19 metrics in Hawaii are trending up again, according to the latest data drop from the Hawaii Department of Health.

The Health Department today warned the rate of COVID hospitalizations is on the rise, with an 89.7% jump in the number of patients over the past week to 75 today.

The seven-day average is at 66 patients a day, up from 52 a day the previous week.

“Our hospitals still have capacity,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in a news release. “However, it is a reminder of the ongoing circulation of COVID-19 in our community. Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, is the best defense against becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.”

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are advised to get tested immediately and if positive, to consult with their health care provider regarding treatment, especially those over age 50 or with underlying medical conditions.

DOH reported 1,047 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 383,880.

Six more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,864.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID cases, meanwhile, increased to 151, up from 122 a day reported on March 29. The state’s average positivity rate rose to 10.2% compared with 8.9% reported March 29.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (March 25 to 31) than the week-over-week infection count (March 28 to April 3) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the state was at 10.7, up from 8.6 the previous week.

By island, there were 851 new cases reported on Oahu, 85 on Hawaii island, 52 on Kauai, 46 on Maui and 10 on Molokai. Three infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.7% of Hawaii’s total population has completed the primary series of COVID vaccinations, according to the Health Department. A total of 303,540 residents, or about 27.1% of the state’s eligible population, have received the updated bivalent booster.

DOH recommends individuals who have not yet received a bivalent booster to get one. Those who already received a bivalent booster do not need to get another booster at this time, DOH said.

Federal authorizations for a second updated booster for those at increased risk of severe infection – such as older Americans and the immunocompromised — are expected soon.