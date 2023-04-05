Letter: Caregivers need help, more access to services

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I applaud AARP state director Keali‘i Lopez for her commentary about family caregivers (“How do you repay family caregivers? Start with a tax credit,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 31).

In 2017, Hawaii became the first state in the nation to enact legislation focused on helping family caregivers (Act 102). It was an excellent first step. But, as Lopez noted, the extent of care provided by family caregivers is immense, estimated at more than 140 million hours annually right here in Hawaii. These caregivers are spending thousands of dollars annually on their loved ones, while at the same time often risking their own economic futures as they cut back, or even cut out, their own employment.

Our legislators must support two key bills addressing these needs. House Bill 1049 would increase the dependent care tax credit. HB 1486 would give caregivers access to more respite services.

Together, these bills benefit those in need of care as well as those who care for them.

Kathy Jaycox

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter