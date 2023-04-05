Editorial | Letters Letter: Elected officials can be arrogant bullies Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! David Shapiro’s column about the legislative bullies was spot-on, but failed to mention that many of our elected officials (at the federal, state and county levels) are also extremely arrogant, based on personal experience and exposure (“Hawaii’s self-important senators need a dose of humility,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, April 2). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. David Shapiro’s column about the legislative bullies was spot-on, but failed to mention that many of our elected officials (at the federal, state and county levels) are also extremely arrogant, based on personal experience and exposure (“Hawaii’s self-important senators need a dose of humility,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, April 2). Bring on term limits! Cyrus Siu Kaunakakai, Molokai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Improve tax credits for working families in Hawaii