Letter: Elected officials can be arrogant bullies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

David Shapiro’s column about the legislative bullies was spot-on, but failed to mention that many of our elected officials (at the federal, state and county levels) are also extremely arrogant, based on personal experience and exposure (“Hawaii’s self-important senators need a dose of humility,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, April 2) . Read more

David Shapiro’s column about the legislative bullies was spot-on, but failed to mention that many of our elected officials (at the federal, state and county levels) are also extremely arrogant, based on personal experience and exposure (“Hawaii’s self-important senators need a dose of humility,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, April 2).

Bring on term limits!

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter