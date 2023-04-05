comscore Letter: Elected officials can be arrogant bullies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Elected officials can be arrogant bullies

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

David Shapiro’s column about the legislative bullies was spot-on, but failed to mention that many of our elected officials (at the federal, state and county levels) are also extremely arrogant, based on personal experience and exposure (“Hawaii’s self-important senators need a dose of humility,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, April 2). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Improve tax credits for working families in Hawaii

Scroll Up