Editorial | Letters Letter: Glenn highly qualified to lead planning office Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Thanks to David Shapiro for his comments on the Scott Glenn appointment. As a member of the State Environmental Advisory Council, I worked under the direction of Scott for eight years. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Thanks to David Shapiro for his comments on the Scott Glenn appointment. As a member of the State Environmental Advisory Council, I worked under the direction of Scott for eight years. I found him to be one of the most personable, intelligent and dedicated people whom I have ever worked with in state government. He is an effective and tireless worker for the environment and for the future of Hawaii’s climate and quality of life. It’s sad and discomforting to see, even after being appointed by a governor with similar interests, that the Legislature should find a way to apparently appease the development community by refusing Glenn an appointment to a position for which he is so highly qualified, and that this Legislature is making decisions for our future. Chuck A. Prentiss Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Improve tax credits for working families in Hawaii