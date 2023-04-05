Letter: Glenn highly qualified to lead planning office

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanks to David Shapiro for his comments on the Scott Glenn appointment. As a member of the State Environmental Advisory Council, I worked under the direction of Scott for eight years. I found him to be one of the most personable, intelligent and dedicated people whom I have ever worked with in state government. He is an effective and tireless worker for the environment and for the future of Hawaii’s climate and quality of life.

It’s sad and discomforting to see, even after being appointed by a governor with similar interests, that the Legislature should find a way to apparently appease the development community by refusing Glenn an appointment to a position for which he is so highly qualified, and that this Legislature is making decisions for our future.

Chuck A. Prentiss

Kailua

