Letter: Green fees would cost visiting family members

Where is the aloha spirit (“Hawaii ‘visitor impact fee’ bill moves forward,” Star-Advertiser, March 31). There’s such an appetite for “green fees” to visitors. Consequently, my mainland family that rather rarely comes to visit me would be penalized when we go holoholo on my island.

How exactly will these fees be used? Who will be hired to enforce them?

Our own residents are very careless with the aina. Witness the trash, mountains of debris (plastic, fishing nets, tires, paper products) accumulating at our beaches, parks, trails, highways — literally everywhere. Charge us, too!

Gladys J. Lucas

Mililani

