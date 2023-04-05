comscore Letter: Green fees would cost visiting family members | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Green fees would cost visiting family members

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Where is the aloha spirit (“Hawaii ‘visitor impact fee’ bill moves forward,” Star-Advertiser, March 31). There’s such an appetite for “green fees” to visitors. Consequently, my mainland family that rather rarely comes to visit me would be penalized when we go holoholo on my island. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Improve tax credits for working families in Hawaii

Scroll Up