Letter: Lying to voters about affair the real crime

Apparently some readers and writers are not clear on former President Donald Trump’s payoff to Stormy Daniels (and others). It wasn’t about Trump’s affair. It happened shortly before the election and Trump did not want voters to know that he had that affair while his current wife had recently given birth.

He and his handlers were concerned that giving that information to voters might discourage some from voting for him. The crime is withholding pertinent information from voters. And lying about it.

Michael Garsva

Waikiki

