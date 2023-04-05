Letter: Republicans hypocritical to defend Donald Trump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Are the Republicans playing an April Fool’s joke on America, or are they hypocrites?

Donald Trump was recently indicted. Republicans and Trump are attacking the prosecutor.

The Republicans and Trump are curiously silent about sex with a porn star, although they are quick to be the self-righteous ones.

No one is saying, “That doesn’t sound like Trump — paying off a porn star to be silent.” No, they are blaming the prosecutor. Can you imagine if the roles were reversed? Do you think they would be blaming the prosecutor if the president had been Barack Obama? Does the term hypocrite mean anything?

It’s about time Trump is held accountable. There are more indictments to come.

Robert Woliver

Kaneohe

