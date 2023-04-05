Off The News: A live-action ‘Moana’ in the works

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared with his daughters on a beach in Windward Oahu to announce that a live-action remake of Disney’s 2016 animated musical hit, “Moana,” is in the works, with Johnson reprising his role as demigod Maui. As producers, he’ll reunite with former co-star Auli‘i Cravalho.

“The Pacific islands and their cultures inspired a very special story,” he said. No start date for production was announced, but it would be good for Hawaii’s film business if the work happens here. Johnson’s video announcement teased that possibility as it highlighted the flashing waters, sunny beach and dramatic cliffs that served as his backdrop, along with a view of Mokoli‘i island, off Kualoa Regional Park.