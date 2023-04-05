comscore Off The News: A live-action ‘Moana’ in the works | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: A live-action ‘Moana’ in the works

  • Today
  • Updated 8:50 p.m.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared with his daughters on a beach in Windward Oahu to announce that a live-action remake of Disney’s 2016 animated musical hit, “Moana,” is in the works, with Johnson reprising his role as demigod Maui. Read more

