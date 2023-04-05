Editorial | Off the News Off The News: A live-action ‘Moana’ in the works Today Updated 8:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared with his daughters on a beach in Windward Oahu to announce that a live-action remake of Disney’s 2016 animated musical hit, “Moana,” is in the works, with Johnson reprising his role as demigod Maui. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared with his daughters on a beach in Windward Oahu to announce that a live-action remake of Disney’s 2016 animated musical hit, “Moana,” is in the works, with Johnson reprising his role as demigod Maui. As producers, he’ll reunite with former co-star Auli‘i Cravalho. “The Pacific islands and their cultures inspired a very special story,” he said. No start date for production was announced, but it would be good for Hawaii’s film business if the work happens here. Johnson’s video announcement teased that possibility as it highlighted the flashing waters, sunny beach and dramatic cliffs that served as his backdrop, along with a view of Mokoli‘i island, off Kualoa Regional Park. Previous Story Letter: Improve tax credits for working families in Hawaii