When Sunday’s downpour soaked through the Hawai‘i Convention Center roof and disrupted the Kawaii Kon event there, it was embarrassing for staff who had to go in and place bins to catch the rain. Yes, breaking into the festive event filled with thousands of costume-wearing anime fans is cringeworthy, but who else should have been ashamed?

State legislators, that’s who. They’re the ones who have punted on getting repairs funded for years. And there’s no costume they can wear to disguise that fact.