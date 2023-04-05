comscore Council panel approves Honolulu’s rail safety plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council panel approves Honolulu’s rail safety plan

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

The City Council’s Committee on Transportation voted unanimously Tuesday to report for adoption a federally mandated rail safety plan that identifies the city’s transit agency as the final responsible party of the rail system, which is still under construction by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Read more

