Hawaii to pay $26M to man hurt by runaway truck

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

The state has agreed to pay $26 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who received permanent debilitating injuries in 2019 after a tow truck with faulty brakes mangled the man’s subcompact car because the truck was blocked by barricades from taking a runaway truck ramp on Likelike Highway. Read more

