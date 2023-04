Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank has promoted Alan Pak to vice president and senior business banking officer. Pak is based in Kailua-Kona and recently won the Lending Officer of the Year Gold Award for West Hawaii from the U.S. Small Business Administration Hawaii-Pacific Islands District Office. He first joined CPB in 2017 and has more than 20 years of professional banking experience in Hawaii including branch management.

Hawaii Tourism Authority has named Isaac Choy, a former state tax director and lawmaker in the state House of Representatives, as vice president of finance. Choy has been a certified public accountant with his own accounting practice since 1983. He most recently served as director of the state Department of Taxation from 2020 through 2022.

Choy was elected to five terms in the state House, serving the Manoa district from 2008 through 2018. He chaired the House Committee on Higher Education and also served on the committees overseeing tourism, finance, economic development, military affairs and agriculture.

He chose not to run for reelection and then served as controller for a local health center from 2018 to 2020 before being appointed state tax director.

