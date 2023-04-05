comscore Waianae man sentenced to prison for violent robbery spree | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waianae man sentenced to prison for violent robbery spree

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

A 32-year-old Waianae man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after he was sentenced Monday in connection with a 2017 robbery spree where he and a partner used guns and threats to hold up a convenience store, gas station and bakery. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Alan Pak and Isaac Choy

Scroll Up