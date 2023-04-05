comscore Dave Reardon: UH could get financial aid from better conference | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: UH could get financial aid from better conference

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The University of Hawaii athletic department’s financials weren’t as bad as you might think in 1998 — considering UH was home to a football program on a downward spiral that reached rock-bottom with an 0-12 record that December. Read more

Previous Story
Training day is every day for Punahou tennis champ Jim On
Next Story
Television and radio – April 5, 2023

Scroll Up