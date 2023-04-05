Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball, men’s volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Nu’u Contrades, Saint Louis ’22: The Arizona State freshman third baseman finished 9-for-16 with a double, a homer, four runs and five RBIs to help the Sun Devils win two of three against California over the weekend. Contrades is hitting .567 (17-for-30) with three doubles, four homers, eight runs scored and 15 RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

>> Kodey Shojinaga, Mid-Pacific ’22: The Kansas freshman second baseman went 9-for-14 with three doubles, five runs and five RBIs in a three-game sweep of Baylor over the weekend.

>> Mason Hirata, Waiakea ’22: The Nevada freshman shortstop hit a grand slam in an 18-1 win over San Jose State in the series opener on Friday.

>> Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin ’22: The Sacramento State freshman shortstop finished 6-for-15 with a double, two homers, four runs and six RBIs as the Hornets lost two of three to Stephen F. Austin over the weekend.

>> Luke Alwood, Maui ’22: The Seattle freshman right-hander earned his first collegiate victory with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and two walks with one strikeout in a 5-4 win over UT Arlington on Friday.

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Tennessee junior shortstop went 3-for-11 with three walks, a leadoff homer in Game 2, four runs scored and three RBIs as the Volunteers lost two of three to No. 1 LSU over the weekend.

>> Jonah Hurney, Hawaii Prep ’18: The Virginia Tech senior left-hander pitched twice in a series against No. 5 Virginia, combining to throw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts to help the Hokies win two of three against the Cavaliers.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson senior shortstop finished 3-for-10 with five walks, a homer, five runs scored and four RBIs to help the Wildcats win two of three against Fordham over the weekend.

>> Shaydon Kubo, ‘Iolani ’19: The Illinois State junior second baseman finished 6-for-14 with a double, a run and five RBIs as the Redbirds lost two of three to Missouri State over the weekend.

>> Kelena Sauer, Kamehameha ’20: The San Diego State junior right-hander earned a save in consecutive games, closing out 5-3 and 3-1 victories over New Mexico while allowing a combined one run and three hits over two innings with no walks and a strikeout.

>> Dawson Tokishi, Baldwin ’20: The Pacific (Ore.) junior center fielder went 3-for-8 with a walk, a double and three RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Lewis and Clark on Saturday.

>> Tyler Quinn, Maryknoll ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) senior third baseman doubled, homered and drove in two runs against the Pioneers.

>> Ty Yukumoto, Leilehua ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) sophomore shortstop finished 3-for-11 with two doubles, two stolen bases and two runs scored against Lewis and Clark.

SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei, Kaiser ’19: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior right-hander went 1-1 in two starts over the weekend with two complete games. She allowed three runs on seven hits in eight innings with no walks and five strikeouts in a 3-2 loss to Nicholls State on Friday and earned the win in a 9-4 victory on Saturday allowing two earned runs on six hits in seven innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

>> Maya Matsubara, Punahou ’20: The Colorado State junior shortstop went 2-for-7 with five walks, a run scored and an RBI as the Rams lost two of three to UNLV over the weekend.

>> Rylie Nishimoto, Mililani ’20: The Sonoma State junior left fielder hit .400 (6-for-15) with a double, a walk, two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI to help the Seawolves finish 3-2 in the Tournament of Champions hosted by Stanislaus State over the weekend.

>> Kennedy Kila, Mililani ’21: The Pacific Lutheran sophomore first baseman went 4-for-11 with two walks, a double, two homers, three runs scored and three RBIs in four losses to Linfield (Ore.) over the weekend.

>> Rylie Wada, ‘Iolani ’20: The Pacific Lutheran junior shortstop finished 4-for-10 with a double, a run and two RBIs against the Wildcats.

>> Mari Foster, Roosevelt ’18: The Pacific Lutheran senior center fielder went 3-for-5 with a run scored in an 8-4 loss to Linfield (Ore.) in the series finale on Sunday.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara senior outside hitter hit .217 with nine kills, eight digs, three assists and an ace in a three-set loss to Hawaii on Friday. Wilcox hit .450 with a team-high 12 kills, seven digs, two aces and a solo block in another three-set loss to the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday.

>> Kupono Browne, ‘Iolani ’20: The Brigham Young junior outside hitter hit .395 with a match-high 22 kills, three digs, a block assist and an ace in a four-set win over Southern California on Thursday. Browne hit .314 with a match-high 16 kills, four aces, three digs and two block assists in another four-set win over the Trojans on Friday.

>> Hunter Schmidt, ‘Iolani ’21: The Stevens Institute of Technology sophomore middle blocker hit .444 with five kills and six blocks in a sweep of Eastern University on Saturday. Stevens is the No. 1-ranked team in Division III.

———

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.