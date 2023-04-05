comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball, men’s volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball, men’s volleyball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

Nu’u Contrades, Saint Louis ’22: The Arizona State freshman third baseman finished 9-for-16 with a double, a homer, four runs and five RBIs to help the Sun Devils win two of three against California over the weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Training day is every day for Punahou tennis champ Jim On
Next Story
Television and radio – April 5, 2023

Scroll Up