Maui’s Guzman pays back school that stayed loyal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY KAANAPALI GOLF COURSES
Reese Guzman earned All-West Coast Conference first-team honors in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic cut her freshman season short. She helped the Waves advance to the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional after she finished 13th at the WCC Championships.
COURTESY KAANAPALI GOLF COURSES
Maui High alum Reese Guzman shot a personal-best 67 at Kaanapali during the second round at least week’s Anuenue Spring Break Classic.