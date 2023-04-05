Scoreboard – April 5, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kailua vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Farrington at Moanalua; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Nanakuli; Aiea at Pearl City; Campbell at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou,

4 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA East: Kaimuki at Moanalua, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Le Jardin at Maryknoll; Saint Louis at Damien; University at Hawaii Baptist II. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kalani at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Castle; Kahuku at McKinley; Farrington at Roosevelt; Kailua at Kalaheo; Anuenue at Kaiser. First matches start at

5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at

Punahou, 6:15 p.m.

OIA girls: At K. Mark Takai Veterans

Memorial Aquatic Center: Kapolei vs.

Mililani, 5 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kalaheo,

6:10 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Moanalua, 7:20 p.m. At Kaimuki: Roosevelt vs. Campbell, 5 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Waipahu, 6:10 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m. at

Ala Wai Field; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4; Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Punahou vs. Maryknoll,

3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 4.

OIA East: Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kailua vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field; Kaimuki at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Waianae at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Waialua;

Farrington at Aiea; Kahuku at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity III boys: Tournament, Round 1, No. 4 seed vs No. 1 seed, 5 p.m.; No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 6:15 p.m. Games at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA West boys: Waipahu at Mililani;

Leilehua at Campbell; Aiea at Kapolei; Waianae at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Radford. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Single-Elimination Tournament. Third place: ‘Iolani vs.

Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Final: Punahou vs. Le Jardin, 6 p.m. Matches at Punahou.

BASEBALL

UH Schedule/Results

(13-10 overall, 3-3 Big West)

Feb. 17 vs. Wright State L, 8-3

Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 5-4 (8 inn.)

Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 12-2 (7 inn.)

Feb. 19 vs. Wright State W, 16-7

Feb. 24 at San Diego L, 14-2

Feb. 26 vs. North Dakota St.# W, 13-1

Feb. 27 at San Diego State L, 3-2

March 3 at Minnesota W, 3-2

March 4 vs. Nebraska# L, 12-3

March 5 vs. Maryland# W, 9-3

March 10 vs. UConn W, 8-4

March 11 vs. UConn L, 13-8

March 12 vs. UConn L, 18-10

March 13 vs. UConn L, 9-2

March 17 at Cal Poly! W, 1-0 (10 inn.)

March 18 at Cal Poly! W, 7-2

March 19 at Cal Poly! L, 10-3

March 24 vs. Tulane W, 3-1

March 25 vs. Tulane W, 7-1

March 26 vs. Tulane W, 5-1

March 31 at CS Fullerton! L, 7-6

April 1 at CS Fullerton! W, 14-10

April 2 at CS Fullerton! L, 12-11 (10 inn.)

Thursday vs. CSU Bakersfield! 6:35 p.m.

Friday vs. CSU Bakersfield! 6:35 p.m.

Saturday vs. CSU Bakersfield! 1:05 p.m.

April 14 vs. UC San Diego! 6:35 p.m.

April 15 vs. UC San Diego! 6:35 p.m.

April 16 vs. UC San Diego! 1:05 p.m.

April 21 vs. Long Beach St.! 6:35 p.m.

April 22 vs. Long Beach St.! 6:35 p.m.

April 23 vs. Long Beach St.! 1:05 p.m.

April 25 at Cal Baptist 3 p.m.

April 28 at UC Riverside! 3:30 p.m.

April 29 at UC Riverside! 3:30 p.m.

April 30 at UC Riverside! 10 a.m.

May 3 at Pepperdine noon

May 5 at UC Irvine! 3 p.m.

May 6 at UC Irvine! 10 a.m.

May 7 at UC Irvine! 10 a.m.

May 11 vs. UC Davis! 6:35 p.m.

May 12 vs. UC Davis! 6:35 p.m.

May 14 vs. UC Davis! 1:05 p.m.

May 19 at CS Northridge! noon

May 20 at CS Northridge! 11 a.m.

May 21 at CS Northridge! 10 a.m.

May 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

May 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

May 27 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

#—neutral site

!—Big West game

WATER POLO

ILH

Single-Elimination Tournament

At Punahou

Tuesday

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 7, ‘Iolani 2. Goal scorers—Pun: Emma Simmons 4, Bella Nicolai 3. Iol: Lainey Hicks 2.

Le Jardin 11, Kamehameha 4. Goal scorers—LeJ: Siena Settle 4, Ha’aipo Kanoa-Wong 4, Norah Dodson, Hayden Nottage, Abby Ward. KS: Moanahiwalani Walker 2, Ava Carlson, Tatum Kahahawai.

PIGEON RACING

Hawaii Flyers

From Hilo to Oahu

Saturday

1. Jay Alameida 213.882 miles/54.04 mph. 2. Dennis Tavares 215.052/54.03.

3. Bert Toyooka 217.344/53.77. 4. Allan Komatsu 206.675/53.52. 5. Henry Ikkanda 213.503/50.97.

VOLLEYBALL

UH Men’s Schedule/RESULTS

(22-2 overall, 5-1 Big West)

Jan. 12 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 13 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 18 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 20 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 25 at Queen W, 3-0

Jan. 26 at Belmont Abbey W, 3-0

Jan. 28 at Barton W, 3-0

Feb. 10 at Stanford W, 3-0

Feb. 11 at Stanford W, 3-0

Feb. 16 vs. Concordia W, 3-1

Feb. 17 vs. Concordia W, 3-0

Feb. 22 vs. LIU W, 3-0

Feb. 24 vs. LIU W, 3-0

March 1 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-1

March 3 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-0

March 9 vs. Purdue FW! W, 3-0

March 10 vs. Penn State! L, 3-1

March 11 vs. UCLA! W, 3-1

March 17* vs. Long Beach St. L, 3-0

March 18* vs. Long Beach St. W, 3-0

March 24* at CSUN W, 3-0

March 25* at CSUN W, 3-0

March 31* at UC Santa Babara W, 3-0

April 1* at UC Santa Babara W, 3-0

Friday* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

Saturday* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

April 14* vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.

April 15* vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.

!—Outrigger Volleyball Invitational

*—Big West match

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity III

Christian Academy def. Assets 25-23,

25-19, 25-22

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Blue def. Hawaii Baptist

25-11, 25-23

Kamehameha-White def. Maryknoll 25-13,

25-12

‘Iolani-Black def. Hanalani 27-25, 25-19

Saint Louis def. ‘Iolani-Red 26-24, 24-26,

25-14

Monday

Boys Varsity

Hawaii Baptist def. Mid-Pacific 19-25,

25-22, 25-15, 25-22

OIA West

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Waipahu def. Campbell 26-24, 25-22,

25-22

Leilehua def. Kapolei 25-18, 26-24, 25-22

Boys JV

Waipahu def. Campbell 21-20, 21-19

Kapolei def. Leilehua 20-21, 21-20, 15-6

OIA EAST

Monday

Boys Varsity

Roosevelt def. Kaiser 25-17, 25-20, 25-17

Kahuku def. Kalani 25-11, 20-25, 22-25,

24-26, 15-12

Boys JV

Kaiser def. Roosevelt 21-10, 21-13

Kahuku def. Kalani 20-21, 21-14, 15-9

BIIF

Monday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 22-25,

25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-18, 25-19

SOFTBALL

UH Schedule/Results

(22-13 overall, 5-4 Big West)

Feb. 10 vs. Utah Tech W, 2-1

Feb. 10 vs. Saint Mary’s W, 5-3

Feb. 11 vs. Saint Mary’s W, 16-2 (5 inn.)

Feb. 11 vs. Utah Tech L, 12-3 (5 inn.)

Feb. 12 vs. Utah Tech L, 2-1

Feb. 12 vs. Saint Mary’s L, 5-1

Feb. 17 vs. Montana# W, 10-1 (5 inn)

Feb. 17 at UNLV W, 12-2 (5 inn.)

Feb. 18 vs. CSU Baker.# W, 14-6 (6 inn)

Feb. 18 at UNLV L, 5-4

Feb. 19 vs. Montana# W, 7-0

Feb. 24 vs. Marist L, 3-2

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle L, 8-0 (6 inn.)

Feb. 25 vs. Marist W, 8-2

Feb. 26 vs. St. Bonaventure W, 2-0

March 2 vs. St. Bonaventure W, 3-0

March 3 vs. Santa Clara W, 6-3

March 4 vs. Pacific W, 7-0

March 5 vs. Niagara W, 8-0 (5 inn.)

March 6 vs. Utah L, 6-2

March 9 vs. Niagara W, 9-0

March 10 vs. Fordham W, 4-2

March 11 vs. Iowa State W, 5-2

March 11 vs. Fordham L, 8-0

March 12 vs. Iowa State L, 5-4

March 14 vs. Niagara W, 2-1

March 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! L, 5-2

March 18 vs. UC Santa Barbara! W, 9-5

March 18 vs. UC Santa Barbara! W, 5-0

March 24 vs. CSUN! W, 12-3 (5 inn.)

March 25 vs. CSUN! L, 8-5

March 25 vs. CSUN! L, 11-1 (5 inn.)

March 31 vs. UC San Diego! L, 4-1

April 1 vs. UC San Diego! W, 2-0

April 1 vs. UC San Diego! W, 3-0

Friday at Cal Poly! 2 p.m.

Saturday at Cal Poly! 11 a.m.

Saturday at Cal Poly! 1:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. UC Riverside! 6 p.m.

April 15 vs. UC Riverside! 4 p.m.

April 15 vs. UC Riverside! 6 p.m.

April 21 at CSU Bakersfield! 11 a.m.

April 22 at CSU Bakersfield! 9 a.m.

April 22 at CSU Bakersfield! 11 a.m.

April 28 vs. Long Beach St.! 6 p.m.

April 29 vs. Long Beach St.! 2 p.m.

April 29 vs. Long Beach St.! 4 p.m.

May 5 at CS Fullerton! 3 p.m.

May 6 at CS Fullerton! 11 a.m.

May 6 at CS Fullerton! 1:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m.

May 12 vs. UC Davis! 4 p.m.

May 12 vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m.

#—neutral site

!—Big West game

ILH

Tuesday

Varsity II

At Sand Island Field

Punahou 11, Damien 4

W—C. Mokiao. L—Kaila Kalama-Bajet.

Leading hitters—Pun: Kamalani Brash-Kaneshiro 2-4, 3 runs; Lelei Kimsel

2 runs; Tiffanie Chang 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Li‘i Brown 2 RBIs; C. Mokiao 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Keira Muraoka 2-5, 2 RBIs. DMS: Kalama-Bajet 3-4; Kylie Garcia 2b; Jaelyn Natividad 3b.

OIA West

Tuesday

At Pearl City

Campbell 17, Pearl City 2, 4 inn.

W—Kaiana Kong. L—Ava Puaatuua.

Leading hitters—Camp: Quinn Waiki 3-3, HR, 4 runs 4 RBIs; #1 4-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; #23 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Kayla Whaley 2-2, 3b, 3 runs; Jasmine Ribac 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. PC: Shazarei Hinds 2-2; Puaatuua HR.

OIA Division II

At Nanakuli

Nanakuli 16, Kalaheo 0, 4 inn.

W—#25. L—Kennedy Cothran.

Leading hitters—Nan: #13 3 runs; #19 2 RBIs; #3 HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; #22 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; #4 2b, 2 runs; #11 2 runs; #21 HR, 2-2, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; #7 2-2. Kalh: Haylee Manoa 2-3.