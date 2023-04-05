Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 5, 2023 Today Updated 10:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL OIA East: Kailua vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Farrington at Moanalua; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Leilehua at Nanakuli; Aiea at Pearl City; Campbell at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL ILH Varsity I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. at McKinley. OIA East: Kaimuki at Moanalua, 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity I boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II boys: Le Jardin at Maryknoll; Saint Louis at Damien; University at Hawaii Baptist II. Matches start at 6 p.m. OIA East boys: Kalani at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Castle; Kahuku at McKinley; Farrington at Roosevelt; Kailua at Kalaheo; Anuenue at Kaiser. First matches start at 5 p.m. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:15 p.m. OIA girls: At K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center: Kapolei vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, 6:10 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Moanalua, 7:20 p.m. At Kaimuki: Roosevelt vs. Campbell, 5 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Waipahu, 6:10 p.m. THURSDAY BASEBALL Big West: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4; Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4. SOFTBALL ILH Varsity I: Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 4 p.m. ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 4. OIA East: Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kailua vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field; Kaimuki at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Pearl City vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Waianae at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Waialua; Farrington at Aiea; Kahuku at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity III boys: Tournament, Round 1, No. 4 seed vs No. 1 seed, 5 p.m.; No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 6:15 p.m. Games at Hawaiian Mission. OIA West boys: Waipahu at Mililani; Leilehua at Campbell; Aiea at Kapolei; Waianae at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Radford. First matches start at 5 p.m. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity II, Single-Elimination Tournament. Third place: ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Final: Punahou vs. Le Jardin, 6 p.m. Matches at Punahou. BASEBALL UH Schedule/Results (13-10 overall, 3-3 Big West) Feb. 17 vs. Wright State L, 8-3 Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 5-4 (8 inn.) Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 12-2 (7 inn.) Feb. 19 vs. Wright State W, 16-7 Feb. 24 at San Diego L, 14-2 Feb. 26 vs. North Dakota St.# W, 13-1 Feb. 27 at San Diego State L, 3-2 March 3 at Minnesota W, 3-2 March 4 vs. Nebraska# L, 12-3 March 5 vs. Maryland# W, 9-3 March 10 vs. UConn W, 8-4 March 11 vs. UConn L, 13-8 March 12 vs. UConn L, 18-10 March 13 vs. UConn L, 9-2 March 17 at Cal Poly! W, 1-0 (10 inn.) March 18 at Cal Poly! W, 7-2 March 19 at Cal Poly! L, 10-3 March 24 vs. Tulane W, 3-1 March 25 vs. Tulane W, 7-1 March 26 vs. Tulane W, 5-1 March 31 at CS Fullerton! L, 7-6 April 1 at CS Fullerton! W, 14-10 April 2 at CS Fullerton! L, 12-11 (10 inn.) Thursday vs. CSU Bakersfield! 6:35 p.m. Friday vs. CSU Bakersfield! 6:35 p.m. Saturday vs. CSU Bakersfield! 1:05 p.m. April 14 vs. UC San Diego! 6:35 p.m. April 15 vs. UC San Diego! 6:35 p.m. April 16 vs. UC San Diego! 1:05 p.m. April 21 vs. Long Beach St.! 6:35 p.m. April 22 vs. Long Beach St.! 6:35 p.m. April 23 vs. Long Beach St.! 1:05 p.m. April 25 at Cal Baptist 3 p.m. April 28 at UC Riverside! 3:30 p.m. April 29 at UC Riverside! 3:30 p.m. April 30 at UC Riverside! 10 a.m. May 3 at Pepperdine noon May 5 at UC Irvine! 3 p.m. May 6 at UC Irvine! 10 a.m. May 7 at UC Irvine! 10 a.m. May 11 vs. UC Davis! 6:35 p.m. May 12 vs. UC Davis! 6:35 p.m. May 14 vs. UC Davis! 1:05 p.m. May 19 at CS Northridge! noon May 20 at CS Northridge! 11 a.m. May 21 at CS Northridge! 10 a.m. May 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m. May 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m. May 27 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m. #—neutral site !—Big West game WATER POLO ILH Single-Elimination Tournament At Punahou Tuesday Girls Varsity II Punahou 7, ‘Iolani 2. Goal scorers—Pun: Emma Simmons 4, Bella Nicolai 3. Iol: Lainey Hicks 2. Le Jardin 11, Kamehameha 4. Goal scorers—LeJ: Siena Settle 4, Ha’aipo Kanoa-Wong 4, Norah Dodson, Hayden Nottage, Abby Ward. KS: Moanahiwalani Walker 2, Ava Carlson, Tatum Kahahawai. PIGEON RACING Hawaii Flyers From Hilo to Oahu Saturday 1. Jay Alameida 213.882 miles/54.04 mph. 2. Dennis Tavares 215.052/54.03. 3. Bert Toyooka 217.344/53.77. 4. Allan Komatsu 206.675/53.52. 5. Henry Ikkanda 213.503/50.97. VOLLEYBALL UH Men’s Schedule/RESULTS (22-2 overall, 5-1 Big West) Jan. 12 vs. Ball State W, 3-1 Jan. 13 vs. Ball State W, 3-1 Jan. 18 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0 Jan. 20 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0 Jan. 25 at Queen W, 3-0 Jan. 26 at Belmont Abbey W, 3-0 Jan. 28 at Barton W, 3-0 Feb. 10 at Stanford W, 3-0 Feb. 11 at Stanford W, 3-0 Feb. 16 vs. Concordia W, 3-1 Feb. 17 vs. Concordia W, 3-0 Feb. 22 vs. LIU W, 3-0 Feb. 24 vs. LIU W, 3-0 March 1 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-1 March 3 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-0 March 9 vs. Purdue FW! W, 3-0 March 10 vs. Penn State! L, 3-1 March 11 vs. UCLA! W, 3-1 March 17* vs. Long Beach St. L, 3-0 March 18* vs. Long Beach St. W, 3-0 March 24* at CSUN W, 3-0 March 25* at CSUN W, 3-0 March 31* at UC Santa Babara W, 3-0 April 1* at UC Santa Babara W, 3-0 Friday* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m. Saturday* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m. April 14* vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m. April 15* vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m. !—Outrigger Volleyball Invitational *—Big West match ILH Tuesday Boys Varsity III Christian Academy def. Assets 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 Boys JV Kamehameha-Blue def. Hawaii Baptist 25-11, 25-23 Kamehameha-White def. Maryknoll 25-13, 25-12 ‘Iolani-Black def. Hanalani 27-25, 25-19 Saint Louis def. ‘Iolani-Red 26-24, 24-26, 25-14 Monday Boys Varsity Hawaii Baptist def. Mid-Pacific 19-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 OIA West Tuesday Boys Varsity Waipahu def. Campbell 26-24, 25-22, 25-22 Leilehua def. Kapolei 25-18, 26-24, 25-22 Boys JV Waipahu def. Campbell 21-20, 21-19 Kapolei def. Leilehua 20-21, 21-20, 15-6 OIA EAST Monday Boys Varsity Roosevelt def. Kaiser 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 Kahuku def. Kalani 25-11, 20-25, 22-25, 24-26, 15-12 Boys JV Kaiser def. Roosevelt 21-10, 21-13 Kahuku def. Kalani 20-21, 21-14, 15-9 BIIF Monday Boys Varsity Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 Boys JV Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-18, 25-19 SOFTBALL UH Schedule/Results (22-13 overall, 5-4 Big West) Feb. 10 vs. Utah Tech W, 2-1 Feb. 10 vs. Saint Mary’s W, 5-3 Feb. 11 vs. Saint Mary’s W, 16-2 (5 inn.) Feb. 11 vs. Utah Tech L, 12-3 (5 inn.) Feb. 12 vs. Utah Tech L, 2-1 Feb. 12 vs. Saint Mary’s L, 5-1 Feb. 17 vs. Montana# W, 10-1 (5 inn) Feb. 17 at UNLV W, 12-2 (5 inn.) Feb. 18 vs. CSU Baker.# W, 14-6 (6 inn) Feb. 18 at UNLV L, 5-4 Feb. 19 vs. Montana# W, 7-0 Feb. 24 vs. Marist L, 3-2 Feb. 25 vs. Seattle L, 8-0 (6 inn.) Feb. 25 vs. Marist W, 8-2 Feb. 26 vs. St. Bonaventure W, 2-0 March 2 vs. St. Bonaventure W, 3-0 March 3 vs. Santa Clara W, 6-3 March 4 vs. Pacific W, 7-0 March 5 vs. Niagara W, 8-0 (5 inn.) March 6 vs. Utah L, 6-2 March 9 vs. Niagara W, 9-0 March 10 vs. Fordham W, 4-2 March 11 vs. Iowa State W, 5-2 March 11 vs. Fordham L, 8-0 March 12 vs. Iowa State L, 5-4 March 14 vs. Niagara W, 2-1 March 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! L, 5-2 March 18 vs. UC Santa Barbara! W, 9-5 March 18 vs. UC Santa Barbara! W, 5-0 March 24 vs. CSUN! W, 12-3 (5 inn.) March 25 vs. CSUN! L, 8-5 March 25 vs. CSUN! L, 11-1 (5 inn.) March 31 vs. UC San Diego! L, 4-1 April 1 vs. UC San Diego! W, 2-0 April 1 vs. UC San Diego! W, 3-0 Friday at Cal Poly! 2 p.m. Saturday at Cal Poly! 11 a.m. Saturday at Cal Poly! 1:30 p.m. April 14 vs. UC Riverside! 6 p.m. April 15 vs. UC Riverside! 4 p.m. April 15 vs. UC Riverside! 6 p.m. April 21 at CSU Bakersfield! 11 a.m. April 22 at CSU Bakersfield! 9 a.m. April 22 at CSU Bakersfield! 11 a.m. April 28 vs. Long Beach St.! 6 p.m. April 29 vs. Long Beach St.! 2 p.m. April 29 vs. Long Beach St.! 4 p.m. May 5 at CS Fullerton! 3 p.m. May 6 at CS Fullerton! 11 a.m. May 6 at CS Fullerton! 1:30 p.m. May 11 vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m. May 12 vs. UC Davis! 4 p.m. May 12 vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m. #—neutral site !—Big West game ILH Tuesday Varsity II At Sand Island Field Punahou 11, Damien 4 W—C. Mokiao. L—Kaila Kalama-Bajet. Leading hitters—Pun: Kamalani Brash-Kaneshiro 2-4, 3 runs; Lelei Kimsel 2 runs; Tiffanie Chang 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Li‘i Brown 2 RBIs; C. Mokiao 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Keira Muraoka 2-5, 2 RBIs. DMS: Kalama-Bajet 3-4; Kylie Garcia 2b; Jaelyn Natividad 3b. OIA West Tuesday At Pearl City Campbell 17, Pearl City 2, 4 inn. W—Kaiana Kong. L—Ava Puaatuua. Leading hitters—Camp: Quinn Waiki 3-3, HR, 4 runs 4 RBIs; #1 4-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; #23 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Kayla Whaley 2-2, 3b, 3 runs; Jasmine Ribac 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. PC: Shazarei Hinds 2-2; Puaatuua HR. OIA Division II At Nanakuli Nanakuli 16, Kalaheo 0, 4 inn. W—#25. L—Kennedy Cothran. Leading hitters—Nan: #13 3 runs; #19 2 RBIs; #3 HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; #22 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; #4 2b, 2 runs; #11 2 runs; #21 HR, 2-2, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; #7 2-2. Kalh: Haylee Manoa 2-3. Previous Story Television and radio – April 5, 2023