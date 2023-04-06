Letter: A welcome revival of ag in the middle of Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is a new look to the middle of Maui island, and I for one am very grateful for it. Read more

With the planting of more than 1 million trees, there is finally a look of stability to the often dust-blown lands which were at one time a sprawling complex serving sugar. Trees — what a concept. Trees change the environment in fundamental and profound ways.

With almost all of our food flown or shipped in, we are on a very narrow edge regarding food sustainability. The stewards of the land in the middle of the island, Mahi Pono, plan to produce 2 million pounds of local produce for Hawaii’s people this year along with their other crops. This is huge.

I am happy to see stable, non-GMO crops on this land, and look forward to the next years of hard work it will take to develop and steward it into a mature resource for our islands.

Sean Lester

Kihei, Maui

