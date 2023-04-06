Editorial | Letters Letter: A welcome revival of ag in the middle of Maui Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There is a new look to the middle of Maui island, and I for one am very grateful for it. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There is a new look to the middle of Maui island, and I for one am very grateful for it. With the planting of more than 1 million trees, there is finally a look of stability to the often dust-blown lands which were at one time a sprawling complex serving sugar. Trees — what a concept. Trees change the environment in fundamental and profound ways. With almost all of our food flown or shipped in, we are on a very narrow edge regarding food sustainability. The stewards of the land in the middle of the island, Mahi Pono, plan to produce 2 million pounds of local produce for Hawaii’s people this year along with their other crops. This is huge. I am happy to see stable, non-GMO crops on this land, and look forward to the next years of hard work it will take to develop and steward it into a mature resource for our islands. Sean Lester Kihei, Maui EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Green fees would cost visiting family members