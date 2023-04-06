Letter: Bad guys with guns love gun-control measures

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many are clamoring for stricter gun control laws or banning guns completely or even going after firearms manufacturers. Bad guys love gun controls — the stricter the better. They also love gun-free zones because none of it applies to them.

I have yet to see or hear of a gun removing itself from proper storage, loading itself, aiming itself and pulling its own trigger.

It’s not the guns, it’s the “perps,” many with mental health disorders. I’ve never owned a firearm but I support the Second Amendment, National Rifle Association and other firearm enthusiasts. The best deterrent to a bad guy is still a good guy with a gun, especially if he or she is wearing blue.

Robert Requilman

Lihue

