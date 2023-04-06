Letter: Replace high-growing weeds with artificial turf

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The on-ramp to the H-1 freeway from University Avenue is a hazard. When the weeds grow high, it is difficult or impossible to see the oncoming traffic. Read more

The on-ramp to the H-1 freeway from University Avenue is a hazard. When the weeds grow high, it is difficult or impossible to see the oncoming traffic.

Instead of cutting the weeds, the city should lay artificial turf for safety purposes. There are other fast-approaching traffic areas where this is a problem. The city should send someone to check these hazards. This can prevent serious accidents in the future.

Baron Fukata

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter