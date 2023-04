Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On a nationwide level, deaths related to COVID-19 are “overwhelmingly” among those 65 and older. Acknowledging this ongoing risk, an authorization is expected within weeks from the Food and Drug Administration to allow seniors and immunocompromised Americans last boosted at least four months ago to obtain a second updated coronavirus booster shot.

Getting a second booster will be an individual decision. But it would be wise to recognize that hospitalizations for people infected with COVID-19 are on the rise again in Hawaii, spurring state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble to announce, “Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, is the best defense against becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.”