Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So, it looks as if Gov. Josh Green is extending an olive branch to his former colleagues in the state Senate. Read more

So, it looks as if Gov. Josh Green is extending an olive branch to his former colleagues in the state Senate.

On Wednesday, he said he’d name new candidates to head the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and for the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, even though it was possible to keep his initial picks on an interim basis. Nominees to head the agencies — Chris Sadayasu and Scott Glenn, respectively — did not win Senate approval.

Let’s see who’ll get tapped now, and if the kumbaya moment lasts.