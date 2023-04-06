comscore Alleged Miske co-conspirator jailed for witness tampering | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alleged Miske co-conspirator jailed for witness tampering

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

An alleged co-conspirator of reputed Hawaii crime boss Michael Miske was charged with witness tampering Monday after he allegedly threatened a woman not to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation. Read more

Oahu traffic-related fatalities remain high

