Hawaii COVID hospitalizations, cases on the rise again

The department on Wednesday warned that the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations is going up, with a Tuesday-to-Tuesday jump of 89.7% in the number of patients. On Wednesday there were 75 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, the highest number in weeks, with four in intensive care.

For the week, the seven- day average increased to 66 patients a day, up from 52 a day the previous week.

“Our hospitals still have capacity,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in a news release. “However, it is a reminder of the ongoing circulation of COVID-19 in our community. Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, is the best defense against becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.”

Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said 75 COVID-19 patients is above the average of 60 a day for the year, so far, but there have still been low numbers in intensive care.

“The fact we don’t have a lot in ICU is a good thing,” he said.

Hospitals have been full since at least the start of the year, but that’s recently eased, he said, with the hospital census dropping below 2,400 Wednesday.

The recent uptick might just be a fluctuation that he hopes will trend down again.

“What this does tell us is COVID is out there,” he said, “and we need to learn to live with it and take appropriate precautions because it’s not going away.”

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are advised to get tested immediately, and if they test positive to consult with their health care provider regarding treatment, especially those over age 50 or with underlying medical conditions.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, increased to 151, up from 122 a day reported March 29. The state’s average positivity rate rose to 10.2% compared with 8.9% reported March 29.

DOH recommends individuals who have not yet received a bivalent booster to get one. Those who already received a bivalent booster do not need to get another booster at this time, DOH said.

Approximately 27% of the state’s eligible population has received the updated bivalent booster, according to the Health Department.

Federal authorizations for a second updated booster for those at increased risk of severe infection — such as older Americans and the immunocompromised — are expected soon.