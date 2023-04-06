comscore Hawaii COVID hospitalizations, cases on the rise again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii COVID hospitalizations, cases on the rise again

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

All COVID-19 metrics, including case counts and hospitalizations, are trending up again, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu traffic-related fatalities remain high

Scroll Up