Hawaii News

Ruling opens path for UH grad students to unionize

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling issued Wednesday has opened the way for a group of University of Hawaii graduate assistants to petition to be classified as public employees with collective bargaining rights. Read more

