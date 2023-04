Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii freshman attacker Bia Mantellato Dias on Wednesday was named the Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. Read more

Mantellato Dias, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, recorded eight goals and six steals in victories over UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton and a loss to No. 3 UCLA.

She has 66 goals this season for the No. 4 Rainbow Wahine (18-4, 5-0 Big West).

Mantellato Dias has received the Big West weekly honor three times this season.