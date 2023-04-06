comscore Campbell rallies by Mililani to remain unbeaten | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Campbell rallies by Mililani to remain unbeaten

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell’s Cason Eliptico-Quinata laid down a run that resulted in a fielder’s choice and a rally in the seventh inning.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Campbell’s Cason Eliptico-Quinata laid down a run that resulted in a fielder’s choice and a rally in the seventh inning.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell’s Kayne Carlos dove for home plate as the ball got past Mililani reliever Micah Swangel and catcher Brayden Suehisa during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game. Carlos scored the fifth run in a 5-2 win. Looking on in the middle was Sabers’ Hunter Lindsey.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Campbell’s Kayne Carlos dove for home plate as the ball got past Mililani reliever Micah Swangel and catcher Brayden Suehisa during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game. Carlos scored the fifth run in a 5-2 win. Looking on in the middle was Sabers’ Hunter Lindsey.

Execution and small ball can be just as important as the long ball. Read more

Previous Story
’Bows land grad transfer from North Carolina
Next Story
Television and radio – April 6, 2023

Scroll Up