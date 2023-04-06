UH’s Akana reflects on life-changing decision to return home to play

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kana’i Akana’s first collegiate visit to the Stan Sheriff Center comes to mind as he approaches his final homestand.

Akana was on the visitor sideline as a Brigham Young sophomore when the Cougars split a series with host Hawaii, a weekend capped by the Rainbow Warriors’ reverse sweep in the final match of a 2020 NCAA men’s volleyball season cut short by the pandemic.

The frenzied atmosphere in a sold-out arena on the evening of March 6, 2020, would eventually play a role in Akana wearing UH green when the 2021 season rolled around.

“It was really cool to see that,” Akana recalled. “Hawaii and BYU is really the only environment where it gets like that. But 10,000 fans … in the place where I grew up, that certainly factored in my decision to come home.”

Since transferring to UH, the Punahou graduate has contributed to two national championship runs — including a victory over BYU in the 2021 final — while establishing a role as a serving specialist that he carries into the top-ranked Warriors’ final two home series of his senior season.

UH (22-2, 5-1 Big West) opens the stretch run with a pivotal series with conference leader and fifth-ranked UC Irvine (16-6, 6-0) on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“I look back on it quite often,” Akana said of his decision to return to Hawaii, “and I’m so grateful that I came here and just appreciative of all the opportunities the University of Hawaii has provided me. … Going to the national championship, these tough situations, have helped me to grow as a person and as a player, but mainly as a person.”

An outside hitter by trade, Akana has regularly been summoned off the bench to deliver from the service line in high-leverage situations over his three seasons with the Warriors.

He admittedly struggled early this season but has provided a boost off the bench over the last month, including last weekend’s series sweep at UC Santa Barbara. He strung together a key three-point service turn to help the Warriors pull away in the second set of the opener last Friday and fired an ace to help spark a comeback in the third set of Saturday’s rematch.

“I didn’t talk too much to him about it,” UH coach Charlie Wade said of Akana’s early rough stretch. “Just gave him space because he is a really bright guy and I know it means a lot to him and he’s been clutch for the last month. It’s really good to see that he’s worked through it and really confident … and having some nice turns for us in some big moments.

“He’s been comfortable in that role for a couple years now and I’ve used him in that role more where we put him in the third turn where you’re late in the 20s.”

Akana said he had “a deep conversation within myself,” in grinding through the slow start to the season and experience has taught him to “embrace the moment (and) embrace the challenge. Instead of shying away from it attack it head on.”

Akana and heavy-hitting junior Keoni Thiim have handled the duties as the Warriors’ primary serving subs and can provide mutual support through the undulating nature of the position.

“We talk about it a lot. It’s been really fun building that relationship with him,” Akana said. “He’s a phenomenal player as an outside hitter, but we’re just on a really high-level team. So we talk about how we have to embrace our role, whatever that role is, to help the team win at the end of the year.”

Akana began his college career at BYU after helping Punahou win four state championships and volleyball is ingrained in his upbringing. His grandfather, Tony Crabb, was a coach at UH and with the 1984 U.S. Olympic team and family pickup games include cousins and AVP standouts Taylor and Trevor Crabb.

Akana is on track to graduate in May with a degree in Finance and is aiming to mesh his academic and athletic interests in aspiring to develop a beach volleyball facility.

He was recognized for his work in the classroom last season as the recipient of the NCAA’s Elite 90 award for men’s volleyball. The award goes to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average at each of the NCAA’s championship events.

“That was a cool moment,” Akana said. “I think it’ll be something I look back on for the rest of my life and can associate that with my whole journey throughout UH.

“More than just the award I think I’ll connect it to all the relationships I’ve built here and the work ethic this program has instilled in me and I’m appreciative of that.”

BIG WEST MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

No. 5 UC Irvine (16-6, 6-0 BWC) vs. No. 1 Hawaii (22-2, 5-1)

>>When: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

>> Promotions: Club Sports Night (Friday) — clubs are encouraged to rake advantage of group rates and wear their jerseys to the match. Magnum P.I. Night (Saturday) — cast and crew from the show will be on hand. The red Ferrari and “Island Hoppers” van will be parked in front of the first floor of the parking structure. The first 5,000 fans receive a set of trading cards featuring cast members.