UH’s Akana reflects on life-changing decision to return home to play
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 22
Above, Akana hit over Long Island University players at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Feb. 22.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2022
Hawaii outside hitter Kana’i Akana, above, reacted after a service ace against Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 18, 2022.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree